How to enjoy the summer in Puglia with jotv

Summer is here, and Puglia is one of the best destinations to enjoy the sun, the sea, and the culture of this beautiful region. Whether you are a local or a visitor, jotv.it has some tips and suggestions for you to make the most of your summer in Puglia.

Watch the live streaming of jotv.it on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can access the channel from anywhere, anytime, and stay updated on the latest news, events, and shows in Puglia. You can also interact with the channel on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Explore the rich and diverse heritage of Puglia, from the ancient castles and cathedrals, to the modern art and architecture. jotv.it will guide you through the most interesting and beautiful places to visit, such as the Aragonese walls of Taranto, the trulli of Alberobello, the caves of Castellana, and the baroque of Lecce.

Enjoy the delicious and authentic cuisine of Puglia, from the fresh seafood and pasta, to the cheese and wine. jotv.it will show you the best restaurants, markets, and festivals to taste the local specialties, such as the orecchiette, the burrata, the taralli, and the primitivo.

Have fun with the lively and friendly people of Puglia, who will welcome you with their warmth and hospitality. jotv.it will introduce you to the local traditions, customs, and festivals, such as the tarantella, the pizzica, the patron saints, and the carnival.